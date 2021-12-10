Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Acquires £198 in Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider Mark FitzPatrick purchased 15 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,320 ($17.50) per share, for a total transaction of £198 ($262.56).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,319 ($17.49) on Friday. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,158 ($15.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.20). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,427.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,441.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($21.75) price target on Prudential in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($23.13) to GBX 1,800 ($23.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($23.21) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($22.81) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($24.92) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,707.40 ($22.64).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

