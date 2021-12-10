PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,803 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.18% of PTC worth $25,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in PTC by 0.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of PTC by 8.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.36.

PTC opened at $119.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.49 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.22. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.