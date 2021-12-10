PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.85

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.85 and last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 559666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 72.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $297,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 58.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 161,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 60,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 57.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 32,024 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

