Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.72

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and traded as low as $9.05. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 234,093 shares.

Several analysts have commented on OGZPY shares. VTB Capital downgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.