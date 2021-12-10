Public Mint Price Reaches $0.13 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $9.26 million and $383,805.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00032393 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,033,144 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

