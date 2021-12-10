Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PUBGY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

