Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will report sales of $47.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.56 million to $48.84 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $52.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $245.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.36 million to $246.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $229.63 million, with estimates ranging from $227.45 million to $231.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $3.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.93. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 447,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.