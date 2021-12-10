PureTech Health (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Trading 3.5% Higher

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. 532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77.

About PureTech Health (OTCMKTS:PTCHF)

PureTech Health Plc engages in the provision of differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. It operates through the following segments: Internal, Controlled Founded Entities, Non-Controlled Founded Entities, and Parent Company and Others.

