Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Trading Up 5%

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 13,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20.

About Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF)

Pushpay Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of platform for mobile commerce and electronic payments and tools for merchants to engage with consumer. It focuses on the provision of donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app, to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers.

