PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 108.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 36.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH opened at $102.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.16 and its 200-day moving average is $109.68. PVH has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PVH will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.15%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

