Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Raised by Analyst

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Korn Ferry in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.91%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.