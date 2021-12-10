Qbao (QBT) Market Cap Reaches $443,455.39

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Qbao has a market cap of $443,455.39 and approximately $30,783.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Qbao has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.