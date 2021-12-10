Qtum Market Cap Tops $936.52 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $936.52 million and approximately $222.55 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.47 or 0.00019995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 98,920,483 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

