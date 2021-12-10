Quan Anh Vu Purchases 4,500 Shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Stock

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) COO Quan Anh Vu bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $17,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,138. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $13.05.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on 180 Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
180 Life Sciences Company Profile
180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.
