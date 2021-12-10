Quan Anh Vu Purchases 4,500 Shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Stock

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) COO Quan Anh Vu bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $17,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,138. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on 180 Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $75,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $103,000. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 119.6% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $182,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

