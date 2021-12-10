Quant (QNT) Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, Quant has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $2.00 billion and approximately $84.73 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $165.45 or 0.00346622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010097 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000107 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001046 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $679.59 or 0.01423744 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002820 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.