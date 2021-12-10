Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $19.97 million and $53,483.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,419.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.48 or 0.08309547 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00315694 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.73 or 0.00937072 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00077633 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.27 or 0.00401221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.31 or 0.00279458 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,488,247 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

