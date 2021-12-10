Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.35

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$28.35 and last traded at C$28.50, with a volume of 1048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.50.

The company has a market cap of C$6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.52.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.A)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.