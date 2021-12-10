QuickSwap (QUICK) Market Cap Achieves $85.54 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $261.51 or 0.00540885 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. QuickSwap has a market cap of $85.54 million and approximately $20.76 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00056178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.43 or 0.08307163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00084230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,333.12 or 0.99967246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002793 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.