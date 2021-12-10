QuickX Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $33,895.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and $33,895.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00208093 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

