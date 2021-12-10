QuinStreet (QNST) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST):

12/7/2021 – QuinStreet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

12/4/2021 – QuinStreet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

11/23/2021 – QuinStreet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

11/20/2021 – QuinStreet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

11/11/2021 – QuinStreet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

11/4/2021 – QuinStreet was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

11/4/2021 – QuinStreet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2021 – QuinStreet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Shares of QNST stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,813. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $976.36 million, a PE ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55.

Get QuinStreet Inc alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,463.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,134. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.