Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Radian Group by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN opened at $20.70 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

