Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Major Shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp Purchases 768,171 Shares

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 768,171 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,507,786.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rubric Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 560,691 shares of Radius Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $4,496,741.82.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,360,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.22. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Radius Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Radius Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Radius Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

