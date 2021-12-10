Radix (XRD) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Radix (CURRENCY:XRD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last week, Radix has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar. One Radix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $2.98 billion and approximately $1.30 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00040016 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix (CRYPTO:XRD) is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,106,864,914 coins and its circulating supply is 12,110,889,718 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

