Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Tops $3.01 on Major Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00006267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $80.60 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 26,785,871 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

