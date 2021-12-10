Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00006267 BTC on popular exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $80.60 million and $3.73 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00056483 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.06 or 0.08266509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00084472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,958.94 or 0.99885923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057048 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 26,785,871 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

