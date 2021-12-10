Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Plans $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Ralph Lauren has decreased its dividend by 65.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ralph Lauren has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $8.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.90. The company had a trading volume of 476,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $97.72 and a 12-month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ralph Lauren stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Ralph Lauren worth $23,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

