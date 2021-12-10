Ralph S. Michael III Purchases 10,000 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE CLF traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.26. 16,922,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,193,211. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

