Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ramaco Resources news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $890,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 71.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

