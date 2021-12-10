RAMP (RAMP) Trading Down 27% Over Last 7 Days

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 10th. RAMP has a total market cap of $86.21 million and $5.95 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RAMP has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00040200 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.14 or 0.00211256 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,937,142 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

