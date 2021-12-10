RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Dirk G. Brockstedt Sells 2,648 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $94,507.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RAPT traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,432. The company has a market capitalization of $886.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.13. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 162,516 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,769,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,639,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,465,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,805,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.29.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

