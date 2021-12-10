Raven Protocol Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $1,181.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00054571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.40 or 0.08286127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00084423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,684.00 or 0.99691070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00056825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

