Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Reaches One Day Volume of $20,877.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $20,877.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,419.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.48 or 0.08309547 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00315694 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.73 or 0.00937072 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00077633 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.27 or 0.00401221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.31 or 0.00279458 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,223,150,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

