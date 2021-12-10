Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 802.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $86.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.79.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

