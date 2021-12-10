Raze Network (RAZE) Price Hits $0.0833 on Exchanges

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 41.5% lower against the US dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for $0.0833 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.48 or 0.08189558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00082080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,892.47 or 1.00119980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002764 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,253,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

