RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.37

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.37 and traded as high as $8.96. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 137,339 shares traded.
RCMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $92.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth $103,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $610,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)
RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.
