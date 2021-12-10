Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $49,691.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $49,691.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.86 or 0.00353470 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009838 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000109 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000996 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.19 or 0.01409237 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Receive Access Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

