Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for iCAD (ICAD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for iCAD (NASDAQ: ICAD):

12/3/2021 – iCAD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

12/2/2021 – iCAD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

11/25/2021 – iCAD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

11/24/2021 – iCAD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

11/16/2021 – iCAD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

11/12/2021 – iCAD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

11/10/2021 – iCAD had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – iCAD had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

Shares of ICAD opened at $7.10 on Friday. iCAD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.27 million, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.

Get iCAD Inc alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $110,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,750 shares of company stock worth $487,525 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iCAD by 324.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iCAD by 11.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the second quarter worth about $254,000. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.