Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

12/9/2021 – Washington Real Estate Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

12/6/2021 – Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2021 – Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

11/24/2021 – Washington Real Estate Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Shares of NYSE:WRE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 451,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,280. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.29 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

