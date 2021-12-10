Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/10/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $127.00 to $134.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $124.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $126.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $113.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $126.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.94. 16,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $1,220,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,051 shares of company stock worth $14,861,122. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 290,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

