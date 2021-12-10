Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells $21,730.86 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $21,730.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $64,093.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. 1,577,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,943. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXRX. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

