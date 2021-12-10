Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Trading Up 4.1%

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.03 and last traded at $51.63. Approximately 6,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 826,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

RRR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 39.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 23.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

