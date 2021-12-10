ReddCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $416,675.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $31.99 million and $416,675.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,579.28 or 0.99128366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00048367 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.67 or 0.00280567 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.01 or 0.00385457 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00161806 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010240 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008746 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000869 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

