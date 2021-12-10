Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Anthony Ray Kappus Sells 896 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Redfin stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 730,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,026. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.69 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.82.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDFN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Redfin by 6.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Redfin by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 12.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.