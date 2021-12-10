Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.54

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.62. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 6,000 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.49.

About Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)

Redline Communications Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and provision of wireless communications product and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Hardware and Software Products; Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment; and Maintenance and Support.

