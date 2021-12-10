Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Raised to GBX 890

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($11.54) to GBX 890 ($11.80) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RDW. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.61) to GBX 809 ($10.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.93) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.93) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Redrow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 815.45 ($10.81).

Get Redrow alerts:

RDW stock opened at GBX 694.40 ($9.21) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 651.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 660.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 492.40 ($6.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.86).

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond acquired 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.46) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,340.30). Also, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.45), for a total transaction of £42,794.26 ($56,748.79).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.