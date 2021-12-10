Refinable Market Cap Hits $10.94 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and $934,490.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.54 or 0.08259663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00085562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,593.33 or 0.99885818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00057136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002788 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

