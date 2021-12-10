Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 10th. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market cap of $57.15 million and $1.14 million worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $370.91 or 0.00781905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,243.89 or 0.99593424 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00032225 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003793 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,085 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

