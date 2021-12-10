Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Position Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 188,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 134,453 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Regency Centers by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REG. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Compass Point downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.08. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $78.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 122.05%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

