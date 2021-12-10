Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REG. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.02. 11,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,457. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.