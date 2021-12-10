Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Sells $520,474.02 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

REGN stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $669.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,857. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $610.79 and its 200-day moving average is $598.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $798.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.53.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

